‘I Am A Proud Father Today’, Mahesh Babu Attends Son Gautam Ghattamaneni’S Graduation Ceremony

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, are not just delighted but also offer their unwavering support and encouragement as their son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, graduates. They attended his convocation and shared photos from the event with their social media followers. Mahesh

Babu's

post is filled with delight and enthusiasm for Gautam, while Namrata

Shirodkar's

words are a

beacon

of guidance and support for him.

Mahesh Babu posted photos and

videos of

Gautam's

graduation ceremony. One of the photos shows Mahesh posing with Gautam.

“My heart bursts with pride! Congratulations on your graduation, son! This next chapter is yours to write, and I know

you'll

shine brighter than ever. Keep chasing your dreams, and remember,

you're

always loved! I am a proud father today,”

he wrote.

Namrata Shirodkar

also

photographed beside her kid. In her Instagram image, viewers can see Gautam

Ghattamaneni's

sister, Sitara Ghattamaneni, also attending the event.

“My dear GG, as you stand on the threshold of a new chapter in your life, I want you to know how proud I am of you. Remember to stay true to yourself, follow your passions, and never lose sight of your dreams. Believe in yourself as much as I believe in you, and know that no matter where life takes you, you will always have my love and support. Congratulations on your big day. The world is yours

here

on. I love you so so much,”

Namrata wrote before tagging Gautam.

Sitara Ghattamaneni also became her elder

brother's

cheerleader, posting photos from the event and remarking,

"Mewing boss graduated."

Meanwhile, while admirers watched the graduation ceremony, they spotted Mahesh

Babu's

new look, which included a thick beard.

This

has prompted debate regarding whether he may appear

in

this way in SSMB29. Aside from SS

Rajamouli's

rare pronouncements, facts about the untitled project have

been kept

under wraps.

At a special screening of

RRR

in Japan, SS Rajamouli commented on the film, stating,

"We

haven't

concluded casting yet. Only the main hero, the

film's

protagonist, is locked. Mahesh Babu is a Telugu actor. It appears that many of you already know him. He is

incredibly attractive. Hopefully, we can finish the film quickly, and at the release, I will bring him here and show him to you. I am confident you will adore him as well."

