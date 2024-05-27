Night Temp Hovers Above Normal Amid Heatwave Forecast In J&K

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS that generally dry weather is expected till May 28 even though the possibility of thundershower activity at isolated places cannot be ruled out.

From May 29-31, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain and thunder is likely at isolated places towards afternoon.

Overall, he said, there is no significant weather activity expected till the end of this month.

“Heat wave over plains of Jammu & Kashmir divisions and hot & dry weather is likely over hilly districts during next two days,” he said, adding,“People should avoid heat exposure and drink lot of fluid and water.”

Meanwhile, night temperature also continued to stay above normal with Srinagar recording a low of 15.6°C against 15.1°C on the previous night and it was 3.6°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 12.4°C against 12.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 7.7°C against 8.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 13.6°C against 13.2°C and it was 3.0°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 12.0°C against 11.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.4°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 11.2°C against 11.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.1°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 24.7°C against 24.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.2°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 15.2°C, Batote 19.0°C and Bhaderwah 15.6°C, he said.

