Khasawneh Discusses Bilateral Relations With UK's House Of Commons Speaker

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh met on Sunday with Speaker of the UK's House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle in his office in the Prime Ministry.

Khasawneh and Hoyle discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in various fields, as well as the latest developments taking place in the region, especially regarding the Israeli aggression against Gaza and its repercussions.

During the meeting, which was attended by Minister of State for Prime Ministerial Affairs Ibrahim Jazi, Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Musa Maaytah, Jordanian Ambassador to London Manar Dabbas, and British Ambassador to Amman Philip Hall, Khasawneh stressed the strategic and historical importance of our country, highlighting the relations that have linked the two countries for many decades, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Khasawneh appreciated the British support for the Kingdom's development process, stressing that the two countries share many values and principles to enhance global security and peace and combat terrorism.

The prime minister also briefed Hoyle on the efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and ensure the delivery of comprehensive and sustainable humanitarian aid, stressing the need to enable United Nations relief organisations to carry out their work to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian situation in Gaza strip.

Khasawneh also expressed his hope that an agreement would be reached soon that would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza and pave the way for a political horizon that would lead to a two-state solution, where the independent Palestinian state would be established on June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Also on Sunday, Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi met with Hoyle.

Safadi and Hoyle affirmed that the two-state solution is the only way to achieve security, stability and comprehensive peace in the region. They also stressed the importance of sustaining relief efforts in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Safadi and Howell also highlighted the need to enhance joint parliamentary cooperation and enhance bilateral relations in various fields.

Safadi stressed the centrality of the Palestinian issue to the Kingdom, highlighting the“fundamental” role played by His Majesty King Abdullah, in light of the Hashemite custodianship of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

He also highlighted modernisation initiatives in Jordan that aim to increase popular participation in decision-making and empower women and youth.

Safadi praised the efforts of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army in protecting the border, which faces continuous and organised attempts to smuggle weapons and drugs from the northern and eastern fronts.

He also expressed Jordan's commitment to increasing British investments in the Kingdom and attracting Jordanian workers, especially in the health and information technology sectors. He also called on donor countries to support Jordan, which bears a heavy burden as a country hosting refugees.

Hoyle expressed the United Kingdom's appreciation for Jordan's role in enhancing regional security and stability, stressing the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve comprehensive peace and increasing aid to Gaza. He also stressed his country's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Jordan in several fields.

The United Kingdom believes that the two-state solution is the key to ending the conflict and achieving comprehensive peace that meets peoples' aspirations for a safe and stable life after years of war and destruction, Hoyle added.

Hoyle also underscored the importance of strengthening Jordanian-British relations, building on a long history of friendship, and praised Jordan's important role in hosting and caring for refugees.