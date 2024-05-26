Palestinian Resistance Strikes Tel Aviv With Barrage Of Rockets

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), launched a missile salvo at Tel Aviv on Sunday,“in response to Israeli massacres in Gaza.” Sirens blared in more than 20 cities and towns across central Israel and greater Tel Aviv in response to the intense missile attack from Gaza. Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that sirens were activated in all central Israeli cities and Tel Aviv after the barrage of rockets. Israeli TV Channel 12 confirmed that Tel Aviv was targeted from the city of Rafah, located south of the Gaza Strip.

Simultaneously, the Israeli Army Radio revealed that approximately 12 rockets were fired from the Rafah area into the heart of Israel. Some of these rockets were intercepted, while others struck Herzliya and Bnei Brak. In Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, a person was injured by shrapnel from one of the rockets. Additionally, two women sustained minor injuries while seeking shelter in a protected area, according to Israeli Army Radio.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, also participated in the offensive. They announced that, in conjunction with the Al-Qassam Brigades, they bombed occupation soldiers in the advancement axis north of the Jabalia camp using a barrage of mortar shells.

Jabalia camp has witnessed fierce clashes for the past 15 days since the occupation army returned to the area from which it had previously withdrawn after the end of military operations.

On Saturday evening, Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida reported the capture and killing of soldiers from an Israeli occupation army force. The incident occurred during an ambush inside a tunnel in Jabalia. According to his recorded speech, all members of the force were either killed, wounded, or captured during the clash before the tunnel was detonated.

In a related context, the official Hebrew Broadcasting Corporation quoted Israeli security officials claiming that the Israeli-occupying state was prepared to withdraw its army from the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. This decision followed the International Court of Justice's demand that Israel“keep open” the Rafah crossing, which had been closed for 19 days. The goal was to facilitate aid entry into the Gaza Strip.

During the same period, the Israeli occupation committed eight massacres in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 81 deaths and 223 injuries treated in hospitals within 24 hours. This grim toll adds to the casualties of the Israeli war on Gaza, which now stands at 35,984 deaths and 80,643 injuries since 7 October 2023.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry reaffirmed his country's refusal to allow Israel's control over all Gaza Strip crossings as a means to tighten the siege and deprive the Palestinian people in Gaza. He emphasized Egypt's categorical rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians from their lands or liquidate their cause.

These discussions took place during a meeting with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels, where they explored ways to end the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.



