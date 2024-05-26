Prime Minister, Turkish FM Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met in Brussels today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye HE Hakan Fidan, on the sidelines of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit's meeting on developments in the Gaza Strip with foreign ministers and representatives of European countries.

The meeting reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them and discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially strengthening regional and international efforts to end the war on Gaza and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into all areas of the Strip in a sustainable and unhindered manner.

