Egyptian Foreign Ministry Marks Africa Day With Tribute To 1964 OAU Summit In Cairo

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs marked Africa Day with a commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the inaugural summit of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), held in Cairo in 1964. The event, which took place at the League of Arab States headquarters, the same venue as the 1964 summit, was organized in collaboration with the League's General Secretariat and the African Ambassadors Group in Cairo.

Ambassador Hamdi Sanad Loza, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for African Affairs, addressed the gathering, which included League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, ambassadors, and members of the diplomatic corps. He underscored Egypt's instrumental role in establishing the OAU, the precursor to the African Union (AU), and its steadfast support for African causes, including the fight against colonialism and apartheid.

Ambassador Loza emphasized the significance of the 1964 summit in shaping joint African action and highlighted Egypt's vision for the continent's future. He stressed the importance of achieving peace and security as a foundation for sustainable development and called for intensified efforts to implement Agenda 2063.

The Deputy Minister also outlined the need for a new developmental model that harnesses Africa's abundant resources and potential. He emphasized the activation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as crucial for continental integration and urged Africa to speak with a unified voice in global forums.

Ambassador Loza reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to advancing African priorities through its current membership in the Peace and Security Council, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's leadership in post-conflict reconstruction and development initiatives, and his chairmanship of the NEPAD Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee. He noted Egypt's hosting of several AU agencies, including the African Space Agency and the NEPAD Climate Change Adaptation Center.

The commemorative event featured an opening session with senior African officials and four thematic sessions that explored the OAU's legacy in supporting national liberation movements, unifying African perspectives in international arenas, and advancing peace, security, and development. Discussions also focused on the AfCFTA's role in continental integration, the evolving peace and security landscape in Africa, and the challenges posed by armed conflicts and terrorism.

Participants praised Egypt's leadership under President El-Sisi in post-conflict reconstruction and development, highlighting the launch of an updated AU policy in this area and the initiation of activities at the AU Center for Reconstruction in Cairo. They also recognized the upcoming fourth edition of the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development, established by Egypt during its AU presidency in 2019.

Egypt's active involvement in this commemoration underscores its deep-rooted African identity and its ongoing role in championing the continent's causes and interests on the global stage. This role has been evident since its support for national liberation movements, its backing of Africa's political, economic, and security concerns, and its leadership in coordinating African positions and advancing joint action. Through the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development and the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping, and Peacebuilding, Egypt continues to provide assistance to its African counterparts in various fields.



