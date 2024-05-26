Mouni Roy Looks HOT As She Drops Pictures In BIKINI, Flaunts Her Toned Body

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mouni Roy became one of the highest-paid Hindi television actresses after acting in the supernatural thriller series 'Naagin'.

In addition to her exceptional acting abilities, she is a fashion icon and never misses an opportunity to showcase her sense of style and surprise her fans.

Furthermore, her social media account is frequently filled with candid photos and situations. Mouni Roy continued on her current path, igniting the internet with a slew of hot photos.

Mouni Roy took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of photos from her holiday in which she looked stunning.

A spate of photos showed the 'Gold' actress flaunting her beautiful body in a flowery bra and denim shorts outfit.



Mouni is pictured enjoying a waterfall pool in some other photos she was lounging by a pool in a sexy bikini.

Sharing the pictures Mouni Roy wrote, "Don't go chasing waterfalls!!!!!!!!". The netizens are loving her vacation pictures.