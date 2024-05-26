Reportage Properties Saudi Hosts Its First Exclusive Event At Shangri-La Jeddah

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Jeddah – Asdaf News:

Reportage Properties Saudi unveiled its inaugural local and international project, at an exclusive event at the Shangri-La Jeddah on Saturday.

Najd One, the latest venture by Reportage in Riyadh, promises to redefine luxury living with an exclusive townhouse community constructed to meet international standards. This marks a significant milestone for the real estate landscape in Saudi Arabia.

Under the leadership of Mr. Giovanni Nucerra, Reportage Properties Saudi is dedicated to catalyzing transformation in the Kingdom's real estate sector in alignment with Vision 2030.

The event, overseen by Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Eslam Hammam, will present Saudi customers and investors with unique opportunities, including special discounts and flexible payment plans. With offers like a 10% discount on all projects with a 10% down payment and 1% monthly installments until unit handover, Reportage Properties Saudi aims to deliver unparalleled value to its clientele.

With an expansive portfolio spanning the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco, and now Saudi Arabia, Reportage Properties has been recognized as one of the“Leaders of the Most Influential Real Estate Companies in the Middle East” by Forbes Middle East for 2024. CEO Andrea Nucera's ranking at 57th on the list underscores the company's dedication to innovation and excellence in the industry.

Following an impressive sales performance in 2023, surpassing AED 3.7 billion ($1 billion), and with sales estimated at AED 2 billion in the first quarter of 2024, Reportage Properties Saudi is poised to sustain its growth trajectory and deliver exceptional experiences to residents and investors alike.