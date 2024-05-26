US imposes restrictions on Australian poultry imports amid bird flu outbreak

(MENAFN) In response to the detection of highly contagious bird flu in the state of Victoria, Australia, the United States has imposed restrictions on the import of certain poultry and poultry products from the region. The US Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced on Friday that these restrictions, effective since May 22, will remain in place until further notice. The measures prohibit the entry of unprocessed poultry and other poultry products originating from or transiting through Victoria into the United States. Additionally, the ban extends to imports of poultry intended for commercial purposes, including roosters and hatching eggs. However, the import of pet birds and zoo birds is still permissible under an import permit, provided they undergo a 30-day quarantine period.



This decision follows Australia's report of the first human case of bird flu in a child, who contracted the virus in India but has since fully recovered. Meanwhile, a different, highly contagious strain of bird flu was identified at an egg production farm in Victoria. The situation has prompted the US authorities to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.



In March, avian influenza transmission to humans and various mammalian species, including dairy cattle, was reported in the United States, heightening concerns about the virus's potential to evolve into a human-transmissible form capable of sparking a pandemic. Despite these fears, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reassured the public that the current risk remains low. The ongoing surveillance and preventive actions aim to mitigate any immediate threats and ensure public health safety.

