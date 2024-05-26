Kerala Woman's Murder In Canada: Missing Husband Suspected To Be In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: While Canadian authorities search for the husband of a woman from Chalakudy of Thrissur district, who went missing following her death under suspicious circumstances in Oshawa, her family members believe he may be in Kerala. The incident involves the death of 29-year-old Dona Sajan, the wife of Lal K Poulose. As per a media release from Durham Regional Police dated May 16, on May 7 around 7 am, authorities from the Central East division responded to a well-being check at a residence in the vicinity of Rideau Street and Saguenay Avenue.

Kerala: Thrissur MCH faces shortage of life-saving medicines over dues of Rs 400 crore to firms

Upon entering the residence, police discovered the deceased female, as stated in the release. On May 16, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Lal Kannampuzha Poulose, aged 31, on the charge of first-degree murder. Investigators suspect he has fled the country and may currently be residing in India.

Meanwhile, Dona's mortal remains were brought to Chalakudy after 18 days and the cremation will be held on Sunday (May 26). Her family demanded that a look-out notice be issued for the accused husband. It has been reported that Lal absconded with Rs 1.5 crore and Dona's phone before boarding a flight to Delhi.

Dona's father, Sajan Francis, revealed that on May 7, Lal, Dona's husband, sent an email to his son Deljo, who is also in Canada, stating that they both intended to commit suicide. Deljo immediately alerted the police and rushed to their house. "About an hour later, Deljo called us and informed us that the authorities confirmed Dona's death and that Lal was missing. It was only later that we learned it was a murder, and Lal had fled to India," Francis recounted.

Lal, who was involved in money lending and gambling, reportedly quarreled with Dona. It is suspected that Dona's efforts to prevent him from gambling again led to the altercation and ultimately to her murder.