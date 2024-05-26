'Heart-Rending': President Murmu, PM Modi On Delhi Fire Claimed Lives Of 7 Newborns

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday (May 26)

expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of children in a hospital fire in Delhi and extended prayers for strength to the grieving parents. She also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured children.

A massive fire engulfed at at Delhi's New Born Baby Care Hospital late Saturday night which claimed the lives of at least seven newborns.

"The news of the death of many children due to a fire in a hospital in Vivek Vihar, Delhi is heart-rending. May God give strength to the bereaved parents and relatives to bear this shock. I pray for the speedy recovery of other children injured in this incident," the President said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the fire tragedy and said that it is 'heart-rending'. Taking to X, he wrote, " The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the incident "heartbreaking". He also said that the incident was being investigated and "whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared."

CM Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X said, "This incident of fire in a children's hospital is heartbreaking. We all stand with those who lost their innocent children in this accident. Government and administration officials are busy providing treatment to the injured at the spot. The causes of the incident are being investigated and whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared."

Twelve newborns were rescued from the medical facility however seven of them died, DFS chief Atul Garg said. Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital, he said.

Officials reported that the fire affected two buildings: the hospital and two floors of an adjacent residential building. A total of 11-12 people were rescued and shifted to hospitals. The police reported that the infants were rescued from the upper floors of the building. Officials noted that the fire erupted in the three-story structure, engulfing the entire building in flames.

