Top 7 News On May 25: Lok Sabha Polls Phase 6 Concludes, Cyclone Remal Inches Closer To Bengal, IPL 2024 Final & More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top news of the day: On 24 May, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. Election Commission of India said that the 58 seats voting today saw 57.70% approximate voter turnout till 5 pm. The IMD has issued warnings against severe cyclonic storm Remal, which is moving towards West Bengal and is expected to make landfall on May 26. The 17th edition of the IPL is near its end as Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders face Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final on May 26.

Lok Sabha Elections: EC slams 'false narratives', releases absolute number of voters for 5 phasesThe Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday released the absolute number of voters for all five phases of Lok Sabha elections and slammed the pattern of false narratives and mischievous design to vitiate electoral process. Read moreLok Sabha elections Phase 6 concludes; Nearly 58% voter turnout on 58 seats till 5 pmElection Commission of India said that the 58 seats voting today saw 57.70% approximate voter turnout till 5 pm. West Bengal recorded 77.99%, while UP recorded 52.2%. Delhi recorded 53.75 % while Anantnag Rajouri seat of Jammu and Kashmir recorded 51.35 % turnout, the poll panel said. While Jharkhand recorded 61.14 % turnout till 5 pm, Bihar and Haryana recorded 52 and 53 per cent turnout, respectively. Read moreCyclone Remal Alert! IMD issues warnings for THESE states; relief teams deployed as IMD predicts heavy rainfallThe India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the“Deep Depression\" over the East-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the evening (Saturday). Read morePutin ally Belarus President Lukashenko blames US sanctions for Iran's Raisi's death: 'They banned companies from...'Even though Iran has denied any foul play in Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crash, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has blamed western sanctions as one of the reasons for Iran president's death. Read morePune Porsche crash: Teen's grandfather had threatened family driver, saying, 'If you talk to anyone...'Pune Porsche crash: The grandfather of the 17-year-old who crashed into two 24-year-old techies during his late-night drunken drive in a Porsche had reportedly threatened the family driver to“take the blame\" for the accident and has also asked him not to speak about it to anyone. Read moreDivi's Laboratories Q4 Results: Net profit rises 67% to ₹538 crore, revenue up 18% YoY; dividend declaredDivi's Laboratories announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Saturday, May 25, reporting a rise of 67.6 per cent in net profit at ₹538 crore, compared to ₹321 crore in the corresponding period last year. Read moreKKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final to be washed out? IMD's latest Cyclone Remal warning may leave fans worriedThe 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is near its end as Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders face Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on May 26. The two teams triumphed over multiple challenges to reach the league's final game and look to write their names in the history books. But, the IPL 2024 final is clouded by the warnings of upcoming Cyclone Remal, and like last year, rain can play a spoilsport on the day of the final. Read more

