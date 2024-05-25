Delegation From Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Visits Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the Bilateral Military Cooperation Programbetween the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan,a group of servicemen of the Military Police Department of theAzerbaijan Defense Ministry visited Kazakhstan, Azernews reports citing the Ministry ofDefense.

The Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with the dailyactivities of the Kazakh military police, the organization of thecynological service, material and technical equipment and trainingprogram, as well as the military equipment in the armament, andwatched the demonstration exercise of the units at the TrainingCenter of Military Police Specialists.

At the meeting held with the participation of representatives ofthe military police of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, detailed viewswere exchanged on a number of issues of common interest.

The delegation of the Defense Ministry also visited the StateMuseum of Military History, the National Museum of the Republic ofKazakhstan and other historical monuments.