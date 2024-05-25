UAE: Al Ain Make History With Second Asian Champions League Title

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 10:18 PM
Twenty-one-years after they won their first Asian Champions League Al Ain reclaimed the trophy with an dominant 5-1 victory over Japan's Yokohama F Marinos in the second leg at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday.
Yokohama F Marinos won the first leg 2-1 at home but the UAE side bounced back strongly for an aggregate 6-3 victory.
Al Ain last won the prestigious continental title in 2003.
