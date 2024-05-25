Number Of Casualties Of Israeli War On Gaza Climb To 35,903 Martyrs, 80,420 Injured

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza, Palestine: The number of casualties due to the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza enclave since October 7 has risen to 35,903 martyrs and 80,420 injured.

The Israeli occupation soldiers committed five massacres against the Palestinian families in the enclave during the past 24 hours, resulting in the martyrdom of 46 Palestinians and wounding 130 others, health authorities in Gaza said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement added that many victims are still underneath the rubble and on roads, with paramedics and civil defense personnel being unable to reach out to them.