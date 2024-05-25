15Th Al Jazeera Forum Highlights Transformations In The Middle East After War On Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 15th edition of the Al Jazeera Forum commenced today, shining a spotlight on the profound transformations triggered by the "Tufan Al-Aqsa" operation and the subsequent Israeli war on Gaza.

The discussions focus on the impacts at Palestinian, Israeli, regional, and international levels.

This two-day forum, titled "Transformations in the Middle East After the Tufan Al-Aqsa," features a distinguished group of experts, researchers, and media professionals from various countries.

Held on Saturday under the title "Tufan Al-Aqsa in the Context of Palestinian National Struggle," the opening session of the forum delved into the contexts of Palestinian resistance, the causes and factors leading to the Tufan Al-Aqsa operation, and the political prospects for the Palestinian cause amid the current international dynamics.

Speakers highlighted that despite its significant humanitarian cost, the Tufan Al-Aqsa operation rekindled discussions on the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state and the Palestinians' right to self-determination.

It also reminded the world of the tragedies of occupation, settlement, and blockade across Palestinian territories.

In the second session, "Repercussions of the War on Israel," participants examined the internal Israeli situation and the long-term impacts of the Tufan Al-Aqsa operation on Israel.

These discussions spanned military, political, social, and economic dimensions.

The first day's agenda includes two more sessions: one addressing "International Justice in the Balance of the Israeli War on Gaza," and the other discussing Arab stances on the Palestinian cause.

Tomorrow, participants will engage in four additional sessions covering post-Tufan Al-Aqsa balances, the international agenda, targeting journalists amid the Gaza war, and a dedicated session for social media influencers on narrative conflicts regarding the war on Gaza