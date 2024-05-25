Judicial Custody For Gupta Brothers In Prominent Dehradun Builder Suicide Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) South African businessmen Anil Kumar Gupta and Ajay Kumar Gupta, who were arrested by the police in Dehradun on charges of abetment of suicide of a prominent builder, were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.

While sending the Gupta brothers to judicial custody, the SJM's court also sought a response from the police on the bail application moved by the accused.

The Gupta brothers were arrested after Dehradun-based builder, Satinder Singh Sawhney, named them in a suicide note. The Gupta siblings' arrest stemmed from accusations made against them by Sawhney in this suicide note. Sawhney tragically ended his life by jumping from the terrace of a seven-story apartment complex on Friday morning.

Both Anil and Ajay Gupta were presented before the court on Saturday for further legal action.

Originally from UP's Saharanpur, the Gupta family gained infamy for their wide-ranging business activities in South Africa, where they faced allegations of widespread corruption. Some years back, the family became embroiled in a major political scandal in the country, which drew global attention due to its connection with President Jacob Zuma.

Amid all this development, there were reports saying that the South African Department of Justice is preparing to engage in discussions with Indian officials regarding the arrest of the Gupta brothers.

Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson for South Africa's Ministry of Justice & Correctional Services, told a section of media: "The (Department) of Justice and Correctional Services has noted reports of the arrest of two Gupta brothers, Ajay and Anil, in India. Our arrest warrants were for Rajesh and Atul Gupta, nevertheless, formal processes are underway through the High Commissioner in India to verify and for possible engagement."

At the same time, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola reportedly told press persons in Johannesburg that the Gupta family members who were arrested in India were not the ones South Africa issued a warrant of arrest for. Lamola said he was not sure whether those arrested were related to Rajesh and Atul, who left South Africa for Dubai amid numerous legal challenges and investigations, both in South Africa and internationally.

Earlier, Ranvir Sahni, the son of the deceased builder, informed the police, "My father was persistently threatened by Ajay Gupta, son of Shiv Gupta, and Anil Gupta, son of Shyam Lal Gupta, residents of Nehru Colony Dalanwala, regarding financial matters. A formal complaint detailing the threats, harassment, intimidation, and blackmail by the Gupta brothers was lodged with the local police on May 19, 2023."