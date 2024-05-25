Accurate Automotive Wins The 2024 Facebook And Instagram Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Accurate Automotive was awarded the 2024 Facebook and Instagram of the Year as a company that goes above and beyond when it comes to their social media content and commitment to providing customers with the very best. By providing high-quality and engaging posts on both Instagram and Facebook throughout the year, Accurate Automotive has made a difference in the auto repair industry.



This award was presented at VISION KC 2024. For more than 30 years, VISION HI-Tech Training & Expo has been the biggest automotive service event in the country, bringing together the best in the automotive industry for networking, training and more. This event brings in thousands of professionals in the automotive service industry and in 2024, more than 3,500 professionals attended.



Accurate Automotive is proud to have received this award from VISION KC 2024.



VISION provides hands-on lessons, service advisor training and more with a focus on employee training at every level to ensure great care of the vehicles they are entrusted with. This helps customers know their vehicles are in the right hands when it comes to their vehicle service and repair..



Many companies recognize the importance of creating and maintaining a social media presence. This helps their customers learn more about their services, provides useful information, and can be an important part of their marketing campaign as it improves visibility online.



Accurate Automotive has taken its social media page to the next level, helping customers learn more about the company and the high-quality service they can expect when entrusting their vehicle for service and repair. Their engaging content, customized videos, and brand identity has helped them to grow online.



Accurate Automotive will take care of the automotive repair services you need to get done, no matter how big or small. Their social media content may draw you in and make you want to check them out, but their professionalism and experience will keep you coming back for many years to come.



Accurate Automotive was founded in Northglenn, Colorado 25 years ago and has made it their mission to provide reliable, honest, and fair auto repair services to all of their customers in the area. They know how difficult it can be when your vehicle needs work and how hard it can be to find honest and reliable automotive repair to get you back on the road as soon as possible.



Accurate Automotive currently serves the Northglenn, Thornton, Broomfield, Westminster, Denver, and surrounding areas. They welcome your cars, trucks, and any other vehicle, no matter the make and model. One step into the neighborhood garage and you will feel right at home. Contact them today, and they'll take care of your car like their own.



Company :-Accurate Automotive

User :- Alex Kacsh

Email :-alexkasch#accurateautomotiveinc

Phone :-3034516880

Url :-