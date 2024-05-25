Vladimir Putin Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin has sent acongratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev onthe occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on the occasion of yourcountry's national holiday - Independence Day.

Azerbaijan has achieved widely recognized success insocio-economic development, enjoys well-deserved prestige on theworld stage, and is actively involved in addressing importantissues on the international agenda.

We attach great importance to our allied relations with Baku. Iam confident that through our joint efforts, we will continue tosystematically enhance productive bilateral cooperation in allareas, as well as coordinate efforts in regional affairs. Thisundoubtedly serves the interests of our friendly peoples and is ontrack to strengthen security and stability in the South Caucasusand the Caspian region.

I sincerely wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, health andsuccess, and happiness and prosperity to all Azerbaijanicitizens.

Respectfully,

Vladimir Putin

President of the Russian Federation"