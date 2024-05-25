Who Is Vipin Puthiyankar? Meet Meera Vasudevan's 3Rd Husband

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Meera Vasudevan Wedding: The Malayalam actress got married for the third time. The actress revealed that she and Vipin Puthiyankam have been working together on the same project since May 2019 but started dating last year.

Meera Vasudevan, who won the Kerala State TV Award for Best Actress in 2007 and the Tamil Nadu State Film Award, made news of her recent marriage to Vipin Puthiyankar.

The Mumbai-born actress married at her family home in Coimbatore for the third time. Meera verified her wedding over social media with a gorgeous video.

She also said that they had their wedding registered on May 24.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress finally announced her third wedding.



She wrote a lengthy post introducing her hubby and explaining how they fell in love. The actress claimed they have been working together on the same project since May 2019.



Meera married Vishal Agarwal, the son of cinematographer Ashok Kumar, in 2005. They were divorced in July 2010.

She married Malayalam actor John Kokken in 2012, and they had a kid. They split in 2016.

"He is a Palakkad native from Alathur. He is a DOP/ cinematographer (international award winner). Vipin and I have been working together on the same project since May 2019."

" We have been seeing each other all of last year and finally tied the knot on 21/04/2024. We had only our immediate family and 2-3 close friends in attendance."