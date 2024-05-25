PM Attends Meeting With French President On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: President of France H E Emmanuel Macron met here yesterday with members of the ministerial committee assigned by the joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit, headed by Saudi Foreign Minister H H Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, with the participation of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan H E Ayman Safadi, and Foreign Minister of Egypt H E Sameh Shoukry.

Members of the Ministerial Committee discussed with the French President the developments in the dangerous situation taking place in the Gaza Strip as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression, and the need to intensify international efforts aimed at an immediate and complete ceasefire in the Strip, ensuring the protection of civilians and the delivery of adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of the enclave.

The members of the Ministerial Committee stressed the importance of embodying the independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the importance of international recognition of the Palestinian state, especially the permanent members of the Security Council, so that the Palestinian people can achieve their legitimate rights and also comprehensive just peace can prevail.

The members of the Ministerial Committee renewed their call to the international community to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for violations and practices that violate international law and international humanitarian law, affirming their categorical rejection of the control of the Israeli occupation, the occupying power, on the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, and preventing the entry of urgent humanitarian and relief aid into the Strip.