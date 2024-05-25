               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
LS Elections: Anantnag-Rajouri Seat Records Nearly 9% Voter Turnout In First Two Hours


5/25/2024 1:13:26 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Around nine per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency, election officials said.

According to officials, 8.98 per cent votes have been polled in Anantnag-Rajouri PC upto 9:00 am.

The polling began at 7 am in all 2334 polling stations across the constituency.

The 18.36 lakh voters enrolled in the five districts of Kulgam, Anantnag, Poonch, Shopian and Rajouri of the parliamentary constituency include 9.33 lakh men, 9.02 women and 27 third-gender voters.

Voting is scheduled to end at 6 pm.

Kashmir Observer

