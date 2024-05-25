LS Elections: Anantnag-Rajouri Seat Records Nearly 9% Voter Turnout In First Two Hours

According to officials, 8.98 per cent votes have been polled in Anantnag-Rajouri PC upto 9:00 am.

The polling began at 7 am in all 2334 polling stations across the constituency.

The 18.36 lakh voters enrolled in the five districts of Kulgam, Anantnag, Poonch, Shopian and Rajouri of the parliamentary constituency include 9.33 lakh men, 9.02 women and 27 third-gender voters.

Voting is scheduled to end at 6 pm.

