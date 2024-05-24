Mourning Processions Held In Srinagar For Deceased Iranian Leaders

On Friday, a large number of people took to streets in Srinagar to express condolences with the Iranian nation.

Shia dominated localities in Srinagar, Zadibal and Saida Kadal observed a complete shutdown to mourn the death of the Iranian leaders.

Shops and business establishments remained shut while hundreds of mourners took out a mourning procession that passed through the streets and roads of Zadibal.

The mourners were carrying the photographs of the Iranian late president and Iran's Supreme leader. They raised slogans and appreciated the role of Raesi in raising Palestinian issue and defending the chastity of the Quran at the UN General Assembly last year.

“The Muslim world is sad about the death of a religious scholar. He was more than a President of a country but enemies should know that others will follow the way shown by our leader”, Said Afaq Ali, a mourner.

Syed Basit, another mourner said that he is part of the mourning event to pay tributes to the late leader.

“As of now, we don't know if he was killed or not but everything looks fishy seeing the kind of support raesi has been lending to palestinians. We are here to pay tributes to the Raesi who died serving his fellow humans”

Meanwhile, many Majalis were organized in different parts of Srinagar to pay tributes to the later leader.

Mourners participating in the day-long majlis and processions were reaffirming their faith and devotion towards the late President.

