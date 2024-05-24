Christina Tobin And Valerie Durham Invite LNC's Libertarian Nominee To Free & Equal Presidential Debate At Freedomfest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Valerie Durham and Christina Tobin address the Libertarian National Convention

- Christina Tobin

WASHINGTON DC, USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Christina Tobin, the founder of The Free & Equal Elections Foundation , and Valerie Durham, President/CEO of FreedomFest , are set to formally invite the Libertarian nominee at this year's Libertarian National Convention in Washington, DC to the Free & Equal Presidential Debate at FreedomFest.

Christina Tobin is a leading advocate for open and fair elections, dedicated to increasing ballot access for Democrats, Republicans, independents and alternative party candidates. Through her organization, The Free & Equal Elections Foundation, she has worked to open up presidential debates, ensuring that more voices are represented in the political process.

Valerie Durnham, President/CEO of FreedomFest, brings extensive experience in promoting free-market principles and individual liberties. Under her leadership, FreedomFest has become a premier gathering for those who champion personal freedom and economic liberty.

Tobin and Durham will discuss the importance of debates and the need for open debates to ensure a truly representative democracy. This announcement comes on the heels of last week's news about the partnership between FreedomFest and The Free & Equal Elections Foundation to host a presidential debate, aimed at creating a more inclusive and transparent electoral process.

"We are honored to invite the Libertarian nominee to join us on the debate stage July 11th in Las Vegas," said Christina Tobin, founder of the Free & Equal Elections Foundation. "Our commitment to creating a more open and representative political system aligns well with the values of the Libertarian Party."

Last week, The Free & Equal Elections Foundation and FreedomFest announced their partnership to host a presidential debate at FreedomFest on July 11. This debate will provide a platform for all qualified candidates regardless of their party affiliation, ensuring that all voices are heard in the political process.

Tobin and Durham announced the invitation for the libertarian nominee on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at the LNC Welcome Reception in Washington, DC. The Libertarian Party is set to vote in its presidential candidate over the weekend.

For more information on the upcoming Free & Equal Presidential Debate at FreedomFest and to register to watch it live, please visit freeandequal. Those wishing to attend the debate in person should purchase passes to FreedomFest at .

About Free & Equal Elections Foundation

Free & Equal Elections Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to expanding fair and open electoral processes in the United States. Through debates, symposia, and public discourse initiatives, Free & Equal provides a platform for electoral reform and advocates for the rights of all candidates.

About FreedomFest

FreedomFest is an annual festival where free minds meet to celebrate great books, great ideas, and great thinkers in an open-minded environment. It is the nation's largest gathering of free minds on freedom-related issues.

Arielle Shack

The Free and Equal Elections Foundation

+1 973-738-2570

email us here