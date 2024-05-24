All Arrangements In Place For Voting In J&K's Anantnag-Rajouri Constituency: CEO

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 24 (IANS) J&K's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P.K. Pole said on Friday that all arrangements are in place for smooth, fearless, and secure voting

in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency on Saturday in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

All polling staff and security personnel have been deputed at their places of duty, he said.

"All necessary arrangements, including comprehensive security protocols, have been made for the elections

. We have made all the arrangements for the elections

. Security has been put in place in all the districts of the constituency. We are expecting a good voter turnout in the region," the CEO said.

Polling staff and security personnel drawn from CAPFs and J&K Police

have been deputed in all the five districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian where the 18 voting

segments of this constituency are situated.

A total of 2,338 polling stations for 18,36,576 voters - 9,33,647 males, 9,02,902 females, and 27 third-gender voters - have been set up. The voter list also includes 17,967 persons with disabilities and 540 individuals over the age of 100.

There are 25,000 migrant voters in the constituency for whom special polling stations have been set up in Jammu, Udhampur, and Delhi.

For uninterrupted communication with polling staff at remote booths, satellite phones and wireless sets have been provided.

As many as 19 polling stations are located along the Line of Control, (LoC) where additional security deployment has been made.

There are 20 candidates in the fray in this constituency. However, the main contest is between National Conference candidate and senior Gujjar/Bakarwal leader Mian Altaf Ahmad, Peoples Democratic

Party President and former Chief Minister

Mehbooba Mufti, and J&K Apni Party's Zafar Iqbal Manhas. The BJP has unofficially supported the Apni Party candidate and has not fielded any candidate in this constituency.

Pahari community living in Poonch and Rajouri districts form a significant number of voters in the constituency. This community was given ST status by the Centre recently. In addition to the Pahari community, Gujjar/Bakarwal community also forms a significant part of the constituency's electorate.

Mian Altaf Ahmad has a predominant influence among the Gujjar/Bakarwal community which cuts across party lines since he is considered to be the religious leader of this community.

Voting starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday and will end at 6 p.m.

Polling for the constituency was due to take place in the third phase on May 7 but subsequently deferred to the sixth phase due to weather conditions. With this, LS elections

will end in J&K.