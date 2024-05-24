FM, French Counterpart Reaffirm Continued Collaboration In Achieving Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Paris, May 24 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister
of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, along with his French counterpart, Stephane Ségornet, stressed that Jordan and France will continue to work together to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and to provide enough long-term humanitarian aid to every area of the Strip.
In a meeting in Paris on Friday, the two top diplomats discussed the West Bank situation as well as Israel's unilateral, unlawful, and illegal actions, which, as Safadi emphasized, destroy any hope of a just peace based on the two-state solution.
Safadi issued a warning about the threat posed by Israel's ongoing onslaught against Rafah and the severe decline in Gaza's humanitarian conditions brought on by the closure of humanitarian supplies and their proper distribution within the territory.
He emphasized that the world community must adopt a united front by mandating that all borders be opened to the admission of humanitarian aid and allowing international organizations to do their jobs.
Reviving a genuine political vision is crucial for achieving a fair and all-encompassing peace based on the two-state solution, according to the two ministers
Safadi valued France's efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, as well as its role in promoting the ceasefire in Gaza and voting
in favor of the resolution approved by the UN General Assembly that called for accepting Palestine's full membership in the organization.
For his part, Ségornet expressed gratitude for Jordan's efforts to bring an end to the conflict, protect civilians, transport relief to Gaza, and work toward regional security, stability, and peace under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II.
MENAFN24052024000117011021ID1108253898
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.