DHSK Issues Advisory For School Kids, Elderly To Tackle Heatwave

“As summer season has peaked in the Valley, it is crucial to be vigilant about health

risks associated with extreme heat. Directorate of Health Services Kashmir is committed for ensuring the well-being of our community, and in light of predicted heat wave, this office is issuing a health

advisory in order to guide and protect our citizens,” DHSK said in an advisory.

Among others, people have been asked to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, even if one don't feel thirsty.“Avoid caffeinated beverages, as they can lead to dehydration.”

Persons working under the conditions of high temperature and humidity should assuredly drink cold water, the advisory said.

“Regulation of work: The duration of exposure to hot environments should be reduced.”

Further, it said, periods of rest should be ensured between intense work sessions or one can take cool showers or baths at home to lower body temperature, however, doing the same in deep and fast flowing water bodies should be avoided at all cost to discourage drowning etc.

“Wear Appropriate Clothing: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light colored clothing.” Use wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses, shields and umbrellas to protect skin from sunburn, it said.

The DHSK also urged people to limit outdoor activities.“Avoid strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day, typically between 10 AM to 04 PM, it said, adding,“If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade of a cool environment or better to stay indoors.”

It also urged people to apply sunscreen to protect skin from sunburn.

In specific advisory for children, it urged people to not leave children in parked cars, even with the windows down. Ensure they play in shaded areas and take breaks to cool down and hydrate, it said.

“Dress children in appropriate clothing and apply sunscreen regularly.”

It urged people to encourage frequent water breaks.“Offer water-rich snacks like fruits.”

Schools should refrain from holding outdoor activities such as assemblies, sports events during extreme hot and humid weather, it said.“They should also ensure good hydration of children by providing multiple safe drinking water stations.

Elderly have been asked to ensure they have access to cool environments.

Regarfing signs of Heat- Related Illness, the DHSK askef people to watch for symptoms like dizziness, heavy sweating or lack of sweating, and in that case, seek medical attention immediately from nearby Government Health Care Facilities.

