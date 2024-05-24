Hikmet Hajiyev Foresees Global Benefits If Azerbaijan Hosts COP29 Successfully

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of theDepartment of Foreign Policy Affairs of the PresidentialAdministration, Hikmet Hajiyev, delivered a crucial message duringthe COP29 presentation ceremony in Lachin, attended by members ofthe diplomatic
corps accredited in Azerbaijan, including militaryattaches
"We aim to achieve our goals. We intend to strengthen allefforts for this".
Hikmat Hajiyev said that the positive aspect of green energy isrelated to the fact that it can be produced anywhere. But for this,investments and innovations are needed. This can only be achievedthrough partnership and cooperation. We can achieve this goal bysupporting each other. If we succeed as the host of COP29, it willbenefit the whole world.
