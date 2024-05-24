Chai Sutta Bar Backed Maatea Celebrates International Tea Day With New Initiative 'Chai Bole To Maatea'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 23rd May 2024 - Maatea, the latest venture by Chai Sutta Bar, announces its new initiative, 'Chai Bole to Maatea', in celebration of International Tea Day. This heartwarming initiative brings together Indore-based influencers and their mothers to share stories, gossip, and their love for Maatea over a cup of tea. 'Chai Bole to Maatea' highlighted the special bond

between mothers and their children, emphasising the simple yet profound joys of sharing a cup of tea. Maatea's social media

pages also posted videos of Influencers with their mothers celebrating the occasion.



Anand Nayak, Co-Founder of Chai Sutta Bar, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative - "Tea has a unique way of bringing people together, and with 'Chai Bole to Maatea,' we want to celebrate the cherished moments between mothers and their children. We are delighted to see influencers in Indore embracing this initiative and sharing their personal stories over Maatea."



Anubhav Dubey, Co-Founder of Chai Sutta Bar, added, "The essence of Maatea lies in creating memorable experiences around tea. 'Chai Bole to Maatea' is a tribute to all mothers and the irreplaceable bond

they share with their children. We are thrilled to provide a platform for these heartfelt conversations."



Rahul Patidar, Director of Chai Sutta Bar, stated, "We are proud to launch 'Chai Bole to Maatea' on International Tea Day, a day that celebrates the cultural and emotional significance of tea worldwide. This initiative is about more than just drinking tea; it's about honouring the beautiful tradition of tea drinking and the special relationships it fosters."



As part of the initiative, influencers shared their experiences on social media

, showcasing their special moments with their mothers and highlighting the role of Maatea in their lives. This campaign aims to inspire others to take a moment to sit down with their loved ones and enjoy the simple pleasure of a cup of tea.



Maatea aspires to offer the finest tea experience in the country. Sourcing the best tea leaves from the lush gardens of Assam and West Bengal guaranteeing unparalleled freshness and flavour. The team behind Maatea is truly excited to introduce a tea that they believe will become a favourite among tea lovers.





About Chai Sutta Bar - Maatea



Crafted with love and a commitment to quality, Maatea translates to "Mother's Love, Country's Taste." This represents the core of CSB's philosophy, providing an experience that is not limited to the beverage itself but rather fulfils the soul. Maatea features a unique blend of tea leaves sourced from the finest tea gardens across India. The company has meticulously selected these gardens, ensuring a long-standing legacy and top-quality tea. They select only the "fine count" leaves, ensuring a superior taste and aroma.





