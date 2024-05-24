Baku Airport Offers About 80 Destinations To Passengers In Summer Season

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Heydar Aliyev International Airport strives to provideaccessibility for passengers

by offering various destinations andairlines for travel

. With the start of the holiday season, about 30countries and about 80 destinations (from tourist

resorts tobusiness capitals) will be even more accessible to passengers

, Azernews reports.

During the summer months, Turkish cities remain one of the mostpopular destinations. From June, the frequency of flights toAntalya, Izmir, Trabzon, and Dalaman will be increased. Flights onthese routes will be operated by AZAL, Turkish Airlines, PegasusAirlines, and Ajet.

Gulf resort enthusiasts are offered more than 80 scheduledweekly flights to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Dubai, Bahrain and Kuwait flights will be operated by the national carrier, "Wizz Air AbuDhabi", "Air Arabia", "FlyDubai", "Gulf Air", "Kuwait Airlines" and"Jazeera Airlines". It will also be possible to travel

to Sharmel-Sheikh 3 times a week from Baku airport through AZAL and AirCairo Airlines.

The cities of Frankfurt, Tivat, Astana, Moscow, St. Petersburg,Ufa, Tyumen, Surgut, and Sochi are among the destinations whereflight frequencies will increase.

In addition, regular flights from Baku to new destinations -Batumi, Bishkek, Bucharest, Sofia, Bodrum, Dalaman, and Muscat willbe launched in June, providing passengers

with more travel

opportunities.

Detailed information about flight schedules can be obtained fromthe official website of the respective airlines.