Small Investments Yielding 22% Annual Returns Drive Small Investors To Hold Onto Crypto

TURKEY - Cryptocurrency

market

s started the week of April 29 with a downward trend. Bitcoin

, the world's most valuable crypto

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> crypto



currency by market

capitalization, fell below $60,000, losing over $10,000 from its March peak. This negative wave, spreading across major crypto

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> crypto



currencies like Bitcoin

and Ethereum, made all market

s turbulent. This unfavorable market

environment directed investors looking to evaluate their savings towards less risky methods.

Central banks worldwide have started implementing tight monetary policies to combat sticky inflation. Rising interest rates have made acquiring and borrowing fiat currencies more costly. Increased wages and more expensive raw materials, combined with situations where the money supply does not meet demand, led to inflation, resulting in a decrease in purchasing power. This situation has turned passive income generation, even if small, into a necessity for every individual, alongside their regular income. Although the demand for assets such as crypto

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> crypto



currency market

s and stock market

s has increased, these market

s' reactions to macroeconomic developments often lead to losses. During this period, methods such as staking and holding, which involve locking up some crypto

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> crypto



currency for a certain period like a term deposit and not using it, offering risk-free returns, have come to the forefront.

Recently, the increase in term deposit interest rates in Turkey, due to high policy rates, has made earning interest by keeping savings in TL one of the options.

However, investors with small-scale savings that do not offer significant interest returns in term deposits have turned to the staking and holding programs offered by crypto

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> crypto



currency exchanges. Highlighting that passive income sources reduce dependence on active income and increase financial

stability, WhiteBIT CEO Volodymyr Nosov stated,“One of the most advantageous passive income options for small investors is methods that involve locking and holding the native token of a trusted crypto

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> crypto



ecosystem. For example, WhiteBIT, one of Europe's largest crypto

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> crypto



currency exchanges, runs a program called WBT Holding for its ecosystem token, WBT Coin. Investors who hold WBT Coin for a certain period without transferring or trading it are rewarded for their support to the ecosystem. Small investors grow these savings by leveraging the power of compound interest.”

As the official crypto

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> crypto



partner of Trabzonspor and operating legally in Turkey, WhiteBIT CEO Volodymyr Nosov concluded his evaluations with the following statements:

“One of the ways to protect the value of money against inflation is the WBT Holding system. The WBT Holding level can be achieved by locking up 10 WBT. With a budget of around $100, investors can step towards earning up to 22% annual returns. Although crypto

&sa=Search#1141" style="color:blue"> crypto



currencies are volatile, these returns do not decrease. Moreover, WBT Holding SoulDrop rewards accumulate at the end of each month, automatically increasing the amount of WBT Coin held monthly. This way, savings regularly rise. Additionally, holding WBT on WhiteBIT TR brings advantages such as commission discounts on trades, higher referral bonuses, and free AML checks. Every individual investor supporting the WhiteBIT TR ecosystem earns passive income in proportion to their support. You can open an account on WhiteBIT TR in seconds and take steps to earn up to 22% annual returns with small amounts without daily trading.”

