Shikhar Dhawan Announces The Launch Of The Eyewear Brand QUE Kickstart The Campaign #Queaarahahai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 23rd, 2024 - QUE, a mass premium eyewear brand, announces its newest campaign #QUEaaRahaHai with ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as its brand ambassador. Shikhar Dhawan took to his Instagram and announced the launch of QUE's premium range of sunglasses with a video

to his millions of followers with #QUEaaRahaHai. Co-founded by Shashank Saurabh, Abhishek Deep, and Kumar Vagish, QUE focuses on providing consumers with a premium range of sunglasses. With a firm commitment to excellence, QUE aims to reinvent eyewear fashion

, offering sunglasses that seamlessly blend luxury with contemporary style.



Recently, QUE announced a strategic investment from Shikhar Dhawan, who joined the brand as a partner and ambassador.



The brand is also offering 'QUE Advantage Pass' - a membership program offering exclusive benefits to QUE customers: 40% off on sunglasses, Rs. 499/- annual plan, 100% cashback as coupon code, priority customer support, and exclusive fashion

deals. In addition to these benefits, QUE is excited to introduce new offers, including the chance for a meet and greet with Shikhar Dhawan himself. The QUE Advantage Pass is available now on pre-booking and the sale of the sunglasses will start from June 12..



QUE is on a mission to set new standards by offering high-quality, fashion

able sunglasses. Inspired by their shared love for fashion

and a desire to empower individuals to express their unique identity, the founders have set out to offer premium eyewear options with a focus on design, premium quality, diversity, and style.



Speaking about the launch, Shikhar Dhawan expressed his excitement, saying, "Joining hands with QUE feels like hitting a perfect cover drive - smooth, stylish, and impactful. I'm delighted to partner with QUE to bring you a premium range of sunglasses with our campaign #QUEaaRahaHai. As someone who values style and quality, I'm proud to be part of a brand that shares those same values. QUE isn't just about eyewear; it's about making a statement, expressing yourself, and feeling confident. With their commitment to excellence and dedication to offering premium eyewear options, QUE is all set to redefine fashion

standards in the eyewear industry."



Speaking on the launch Shashank Saurabh, Co-Founder of QUE said - "We are immensely proud to introduce QUE to the Indian market. Our journey began with a shared passion and a desire to offer premium eyewear options that blend style with quality. With QUE, we aim to provide sunglasses that elevate one's look but also reflect one's personality. QUE is more than just a brand; it symbolizes style, quality, and diversity. We are committed to offering a curated collection of distinctive designs that cater to the diverse tastes of our customers. Each pair of QUE sunglasses is meticulously crafted to ensure superior quality and comfort,"



QUE's sunglasses are crafted with superior materials like TR90 and metal alloys, ensuring durability, comfort, and UV protection. The brand's commitment to offering premium quality, stylish eyewear has resonated with consumers, making QUE a preferred choice in the market.



About QUE



QUE is a premium eyewear brand with a mission to redefine the eyewear industry. Established in October 2023, QUE offers premium quality, stylish sunglasses crafted with a focus on design, comfort, diversity, and innovation. QUE empowers individuals to express themselves through fashion

while ensuring eye health and protection. They are a brand built on the belief that everyone deserves to look and feel their best, without sacrificing quality.

