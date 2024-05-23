Economy Ministry: Ukraine, Costa Rica To Jointly Work To Restore Pre-War Trade Volumes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Trade and economic relations between Ukraine and the Republic of Costa Rica have a great potential for growth with regard to trade volumes and diversification.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister

, Economy

Minister

Yuliia Svyrydenko during an online

meeting with Costa Rican Foreign Trade Minister

Manuel Rivera, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the Ukrainian Economy Ministry.

Ministry

.

“Prior to the Russian full-scale invasion, Costa Rica was one of Ukraine's major trading partners in Latin America. We actively exported iron and steel to the country. The two countries are interested in restoring the pace and volume of Ukraine's exports to the Costa Rican market. We will set up a joint working group to strengthen trade, which I sincerely hope will lay the basis for the start of work on a free trade agreement between our countries in the future,” Svyrydenko noted.

In her words, Ukraine is also interested in holding a business forum to establish close ties between businesses of the two countries.

The Ukrainian side values Costa Rica's support for Ukraine's accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Svyrydenko mentioned that the OECD programme for Ukraine, which was signed in June 2023, had been aimed at supporting the country's reform and reconstruction efforts. Costa Rica actively advocated for Ukraine's membership in the organisation. Costa Rica joined the OECD in 2021.

The parties also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit, initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Svyrydenko invited Costa Rica to join the event.

A reminder that Ukraine and the Argentine Republic expressed interest in deepening business relations and cooperation in the defense, agricultural and energy sectors.

