UAE: This Indian Expat Works 10 Days A Month But Earns More Than Those Working Full-Time

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 9:59 PM

Last updated: Thu 23 May 2024, 10:39 PM

Neetu Agarwal, 40, has been in the UAE for 22 years. No wonder then for the Indian expatriate, this is home. An energy

healer, spiritual teacher and motivational speaker, she is living a life that blends her Indian roots with her new surroundings, helping bring peace to UAE residents caught up in the rat race. She works just 10 days a month earning more than others who work a full month, something she attributes to changing her relationship to money.

How would you describe your relationship to money?

Best friends.

How do you think this relationship was formed?

As a child, I observed how my parents, relatives or other family members used, treated or talked about money, their beliefs, which had created in me a lot of negative beliefs and a completely wrong version of money. For many years, I lived with these beliefs. In 2014, I learnt theta healing where we were taught about belief systems that we carry from our ancestors. All we need is to change our beliefs and money will automatically flow. So, I started working on my money beliefs. Soon, a new, beautiful relationship was formed with money. I learnt we all have the power to create money, we just need to know what space we are creating money from - a feeling of lack or abundance? Today, I have built an amazing relationship with money. I strongly believe, it has more to do with understanding its frequency, power, energy

and vibrations.

What do you think has been the most profound experience you've had so far in relation to money?

My most profound experience was when I lost my mom three years back. Until then, I never had to manage money matters, never had to worry about money. Everything fell on me. In those two crucial years of my life, I realised how beautiful and strong my relationship with money had become. Even if I didn't work for months, it kept flowing in my life; it would just come from somewhere. It felt like I was in sync with the universe.

Do you long-term plan your finances?

I focus on short-term planning, so if I have earned X amount this month, then I plan to increase my income by 3X the next month. I do that by setting timely financial goals and then evaluating at the end of the financial year. I then work towards making my income triple the next year. Long-term planning often leads to unavoidable stress, which I feel is a waste.

What is your long-term goal?

To start my academy of Enlightening Souls in India, Dubai and California, owning a villa of my own in Dubai and California and having the most exclusive cars in the world, a minimum of three. I also plan to travel and explore the most exotic places across the globe.

What is your greatest financial decision?

When I spent on courses to become a teacher/instructor. Had I not made that investment, I would not be where I am today. This gives me the liberty to work just 10 days a month and gives greater returns.

