(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 23, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative new leader in mortgage technology

backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, today welcomed Truity Credit Union (Truity) as the latest financial

institution to select the Empower® loan origination system . A member-owned credit union with locations in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, Truity will leverage the Empower LOS to provide loan officers and members a modern, mobile-friendly experience across home purchase, refi, home-equity and construction

Image caption: Truity Credit Union inks deal to implement the Empower LOS from Dark Matter Technologies

According to Joe Beffer, Truity's senior vice president and director of lending, the credit union chose Dark Matter for its mobile-friendly Borrower Portal SM and for features that will help its internal team work more efficiently, including out-of-the-box product and pricing integrations, exception-based automation

and AI virtual assistants. Truity will also leverage the joint-venture feature of the Empower LOS to support the mortgage needs of several smaller credit unions in the region, allowing them to enjoy the benefits of a modern origination system while still offering individualized branding, products and pricing.

“With Dark Matter, Truity will be able to provide our community a superior mortgage experience from start to finish, including the ability to apply for a loan, upload documents and message their loan officer from their mobile phone,” said Beffer.“We're excited about improving our internal team's efficiency. The Empower LOS and its automation

s will allow Truity to operate like a much larger institution and will scale with us as we plan for future growth.”

“At Dark Matter Technologies, we're focused on providing innovative solutions that meet the origination needs of financial

institutions and the communities they serve now and in the future,” said Dark Matter CEO Rich Gagliano.“Our new relationship with Truity Credit Union exemplifies this commitment. We're proud to bring an exceptional mortgage experience to Truity members and loan officers.”

Federally chartered to lend in 49 states, Truity offers a range of purchase, refi and home-equity products as well as construction

loans and relocation assistance for employees of ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and Tyson. Truity was recently designated the official credit union of the University of Kansas Alumni Association, an organization that shares its historical ties to Phillips 66.

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology

, unparalleled automation

and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit .

