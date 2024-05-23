Swiss Health Insurance Premiums Forecast To Rise By 6% In 2025

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss price comparison portal Comparis forecasts an average increase in basic health

insurance premiums of 6% next year, with hikes of over 10% in some cantons.

This content was published on May 23, 2024 - 10:03 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Despite an average premium rise of 8.7% in 2024, some insurance companies will have a thin reserve cushion at the end of the year, the comparison website said on Thursday. It is thus possible, it said, that basic insurance premiums could rise by more than 10% in some cases.

The comparison portal based its forecast on the growth in overall health

care costs in Switzerland. This will rise by 3.2% next year, according to an outlook published by Comparis and the federal technology institute ETH Zurich's KOF Swiss Economic Institute. Growth of 3.6% was forecast for the current year.

+ Read more: on June 9, Switzerland votes on two initiatives to ease the burden of health

insurance costs

“The growth in the proportion of costs relevant to health

insurance premiums is always slightly higher because the catalogue of basic insurance benefits is constantly being expanded,” Comparis health

insurance expert Felix Schneuwly said in a press release.

He said that, regardless of how the Swiss electorate votes on the premium relief and cost-brake initiatives on June 9, parliament must proceed slowly in making changes to the Federal Health Insurance Act. In Schneuwly's opinion, parliament should“properly evaluate” the impact of each legislative change.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp,dos

