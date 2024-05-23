Egyptian Military Prepared For All Threats, Upholds National Security: Defence Minister

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Defence Minister

Mohamed Zaki affirmed on Thursday the Egyptian military's ability to confront any challenges and reiterated the nation's unwavering commitment to national security interests.





Speaking during a tactical training exercise of the Second Field Army, Zaki emphasized that“the Egyptian military is capable of facing any challenges imposed on it.”





He reassured the Egyptian people of the armedforces

' constant combat readiness, stating,“The activities and training tasks carried out by the armedforces

send a message of reassurance to the Egyptian people about the permanent combat readiness of their armedforces

.”





Zaki acknowledged the ongoing efforts to address the complex situation concerning the Palestinian cause, stressing that“the current situation is being handled with the utmost wisdom to support and preserve the Palestinian cause and to stand with the Palestinians based on a two-state solution.” He underscored Egypt's historical role in supporting Palestinians and its commitment to a two-state solution.





The minister also highlighted the importance of comprehensive development in preserving the Sinai Peninsula, stating,“The preservation of Sinai is not complete without comprehensive development.”





Lieutenant General Osama Askar, Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, witnessed one of the training project's stages, engaging with commanders and officers of the Egyptian military to assess their decision-making abilities and discuss tactical planning.





He also answered questions from military students, demonstrating the importance of knowledge exchange and preparedness within the armedforces

.





The training exercise showcased the Second Field Army's capabilities, reflecting the broader readiness of the Egyptian armedforces

to protect national security on all strategic fronts.

