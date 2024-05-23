UN announces food supply in Rafah postponed

(MENAFN) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees ( UNRWA

) announced on Tuesday that it had to suspend food distribution in Rafah, a southern city in Gaza, due to both a severe shortage of supplies and increasing insecurity caused by Israel's ongoing military offensive in the area. This halt in aid delivery marks a critical setback for the residents of Rafah, who rely heavily on international assistance for their daily sustenance.



The delivery of international aid to Gaza has seen a dramatic decline since the Israeli military intensified its operations in and around Rafah earlier this month. This escalation led to the closure of the crucial border crossing to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, further complicating the entry of necessary supplies into the region.



On Monday, Israeli forces ramped up their attacks

in central Gaza, targeting towns in the north of the enclave. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced plans to expand their operations in Rafah despite international warnings about the potential for mass casualties in this densely populated city. In a related development, IDF forces conducted a raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday, resulting in the reported deaths of seven Palestinians, including a medical doctor.



According to a statement by UNRWA

on the social media

platform X (formerly known as Twitter), only seven out of its 24 health centers in Gaza are currently operational. The agency highlighted that it has not received any medical supplies for the past ten days, attributing this to the "closures/disruptions" at the Rafah and Kerem Shalom border crossings.



UNRWA

Communications Officer Louise Wateridge emphasized the urgent need for secure and uninterrupted access to Gaza, not only for the delivery of humanitarian supplies but also for the safety and mobility of humanitarian personnel. "We desperately need a safe passage – not just for humanitarian supplies but also for humanitarian personnel," Wateridge stated, underscoring the dire situation faced by aid workers and the local population amidst the ongoing conflict.

