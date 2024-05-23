Apple CEO acknowledges challenges to US payment system transformation in iPhone App Store

(MENAFN) During a court hearing on Wednesday, Phil Schiller, a longstanding executive at Apple, conceded that a court-ordered overhaul of the U.S. payment system within its iPhone app store has yet to significantly bolster competition. Schiller, who has overseen the app store since its inception in 2008, admitted during his testimony that the introduction of new payment options mandated by the court has not attracted substantial participation, with only a handful of apps adopting them since their launch in January.



Expressing a sense of responsibility for the program's lackluster reception, Schiller acknowledged the need for further efforts to engage developers and encourage uptake of the new payment alternatives. He emphasized that there remains considerable work ahead to realize the intended goals of the program.



Schiller's testimony took place amidst ongoing hearings in a federal court in Oakland, California, aimed at evaluating Apple's compliance with an antitrust ruling. While the judge dismissed claims of monopoly made by Epic Games, she directed Apple to dismantle barriers surrounding its proprietary payment system for in-app digital transactions. Additionally, developers are now permitted to feature links to alternative payment options within their apps.



This mandated shake-up poses a potential threat to Apple's in-house payment system, which has long been a significant revenue stream for the company, generating billions of dollars annually through commissions ranging from 15 percent to 30 percent of the transaction value on digital purchases made within iPhone apps.



The ongoing legal proceedings underscore the evolving landscape of digital market

s and the efforts by regulatory authorities to address concerns related to competition and market

dominance. As Apple navigates the challenges posed by regulatory scrutiny, the outcome of these hearings could have far-reaching implications for the company's business practices and the broader app ecosystem.

