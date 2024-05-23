Poland intends on exposing plots for “European iron dome”

(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister

Donald Tusk announced that Poland, along with other European Union leaders, will soon reveal plans for a missile defense network similar to Israel's 'Iron Dome.' Despite this ambitious initiative, opposition leaders in Warsaw argue that the system would primarily benefit the German arms industry.



On Monday, the European Investment Bank (EIB) committed EUR300 million (USD326 million) to Poland for developing a reconnaissance satellite system, which could later be integrated into the broader European Union missile defense network. At a press conference with EIB president Nadia Calvino, Tusk emphasized the necessity of such a defense system, citing the recent attack on Israel as a stark reminder of its importance.



“Creating an iron dome against missiles and drones is necessary,” Tusk stated. “The recent attack on Israel showed how essential such systems are. There is no reason for Europe not to have its missile defense shield.” He added that the development of satellite and reconnaissance systems would be crucial to this project, which he plans to present with other European prime ministers in the coming days.



The Iron Dome, developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, has been operational in Israel since 2011, intercepting rockets, missiles, and drones. While Israeli military claims suggest a 90 percent interception success rate, some analysts estimate the actual effectiveness to be around 30 percent. Despite higher estimates, recent drone and missile attacks

on Israel demonstrated that the system could be overwhelmed by a high volume of projectiles.

