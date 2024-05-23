White House aide says Biden concerned about great Jewish effect

(MENAFN) A National Security Council official, Sterlin Waters, purportedly disclosed to Project Veritas, a conservative outlet known for undercover investigations, the intricate political calculations behind President Joe Biden's stance on Israel. According to Waters, Biden faces pressure from the Democratic

Party's progressive faction to take a stronger stance against Israel's actions in Gaza. However, he allegedly refrains from doing so, fearing repercussions from a perceived influential Jewish lobby within both Republican

and Democratic

politics.



Waters claimed that Biden's position on Israel is driven by the need to balance appeasing progressive voters demanding accountability for Israel's actions while avoiding antagonizing the influential Jewish lobby, which could lead to a smear campaign jeopardizing his reelection chances in November. He suggested that Biden might adopt a more forthright approach towards Israel if he secures a second term in office.



The purported remarks shed light on the complexities of Biden's approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, portraying it as a delicate balancing act influenced by domestic political considerations. The disclosure comes amidst ongoing debate and scrutiny over the United States government's response to the violence in Gaza and underscores the political sensitivities surrounding the issue.

