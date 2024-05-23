Telly Awards Names Asharq Network The 'Telly Company Of The Year!' For 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Dubai – Asdaf News:

Asharq Network

, the leading multi- platform

Arabic news provider, has once again been recognised for its commitment to excellence, winning 117 awards, including 12 gold, 49 silver, and 56 bronze , at the prestigious 'Telly Awards'. Notably, the network was named“Telly Company of the Year”.

Established in 1979 in the United States, the 'Telly Awards' celebrate excellence across a wide range of categories, from traditional cable television commercials to cutting-edge digital content. Major international brands and companies such as CNN, Fox News, HBO, and Time Warner, also actively participate in these prestigious awards.

The prominent awards recognise Asharq Network

's ingenuity in covering the biggest stories that go 'Beyond the Frame' . Since its launch in 2020, Asharq Network

has established itself as a leading Arabic multi- platform

, earning over 150 global and regional awards for its high-quality programming

and content. In 2023, Asharq Network

significantly expanded and diversified its portfolio by adding new audio and video platform

s to meet the evolving demands of Arabic-speaking audiences. This included the launch of Asharq QuickTake, Asharq Podcasts, Asharq Documentary, Radio

Asharq with Bloomberg, and Asharq Discovery in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. This expansion has further solidified the network's position as the fastest-growing news platform

on social media.

Asharq Network

competed against a record-breaking 13,000 entries from 5 continents. In addition to being named the“Telly Company of the Year”, the network's brands won several other prominent awards. Asharq Business with Bloomberg received a Gold, a Silver and three Bronze Awards in the Video Journalism category for the“Asharq Business with Bloomberg Tech+” show. The“Asharq News Conflict in Darfur Story” won three Silver Awards in the Explainers category, and its coverage of 'COP 28' earned two Silver Awards in the Show Opening Segment category.

Asharq Documentary, Asharq Discovery and Asharq Podcasts also won prestigious 'Telly Awards'. Moataz Aziaza's documentary promo on Asharq Documentary and the idents on Asharq Discovery were both recognised for their excellence. Additionally, 'Asharq Podcasts Launch Promo' won multiple awards in the Promotional Video Editing category.

Cheak added: “This honour reflects our tireless efforts to push the boundaries, and ultimately create content that captivates, informs, and inspires audiences worldwide. I would like to congratulate the creative team, who works every day to enrich the way we provide content across all our platform

s.”

Network

-The-Telly-Company-Of-The-Year-For-2024" target="_blank">

