NVIDIA GeForce RTX Elevates Gaming with New DLSS and Reflex Enhancements Across Latest Game Releases

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 23, 2024: As Senua's Saga: Hellblade II hits the gaming world with day-one support for DLSS 3 and Reflex, GeForce RTX gamers can now dive into the fray with an ensured, definitive experience and reduced system latency.



For an adrenaline-fueled narrative-driven adventure, players can prepare for Serum, set to launch on May 23. Serum promises a thrilling journey through a contaminated world filled with conspiracy and danger, where GeForce RTX users can expect nothing short of excellence as they uncover the game’s secrets with DLSS 3, DLAA, and Reflex enhancements.



In further news, the latest update for Star Citizen introduces DLSS 2 Super Resolution, enriching the gameplay experience with enhanced frame rates in GPU-limited scenarios. Players can set sail and embark on a new maritime adventure with Ships At Sea, set to launch on May 23. This next-gen ship simulation experience is bolstered byDLSS 2 support for optimized performance.



For those who want to get behind a different kind of wheel, they can check out EA SPORTS™ F1® 24 when it is released on May 28. It comes loaded with RTX technology: DLSS 3, DLAA, Reflex and Ray Tracing. Players can use these extra frames and responsiveness to get the inside edge over their competition in the race of their life and enjoy the game’s beauty as they wave to them from the winner’s circle.



If they are more of an explorer, players can discover the desolate world of Solaris-3 in Wuthering Waves, out now. The highly anticipated title features fast-paced combat and immersive gameplay, further enhanced by DLSS 2 support for GeForce RTX users.



Ubisoft’s highly anticipated arena shooter XDefiant is also out now with Reflex, which will reduce system latency by 58%.



Finally, NVIDIA’s latest Game Ready Driver adds support for 11 G-SYNC Compatible displays, from partners including ASUS, Dell, Philips, IODATA, and LG - all bringing to market a better Variable Refresh Rate experience that makes gaming a smoother experience. For a complete list of all G-SYNC, G-SYNC ULTIMATE, and G-SYNC Compatible gaming monitors, visit the updated G-SYNC page.



GeForce RTX continues to push the boundaries of gaming technology, delivering unparalleled performance and visual fidelity across land, sea, and space in these new games.









MENAFN23052024003654000333ID1108248909