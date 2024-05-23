SentinelOne® Awarded Best WorkplacesTM in Technology in the GCC 2024 by Great Place to Work®

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - May 22, 2024 - SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-powered security, has been recognized as one of the Best WorkplacesTM in Technology in the GCC by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. The company was named to the 2024 list, which spotlights technology organizations across the GCC that ensure their employees feel secure, engaged, and appreciated, and called out for its commitment to innovation, teamwork, and career development.

“At SentinelOne, we firmly believe that a supportive and inclusive workplace is not only vital for the well-being of our employees but also essential for effectively representing our company to our customers and partners, while delivering unparalleled cybersecurity solutions to the META region,” said Divya Ghatak, Chief People Officer, SentinelOne. “Being recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Technology by Great Place to Work®️ in the GCC is a testament to our efforts, and we are truly honored.”

Evaluating companies across criteria such as trust, pride, credibility, respect, fairness, and camaraderie, Great Place to Work® is a globally acknowledged benchmark of outstanding workplace culture.

“Our people are the heart and soul of the work that we do each day to empower organizations and the world to run securely, and we are proud to be fostering an innovative, equitable and inclusive culture where they can thrive,” said Meriam El Ouazzani, Regional Director, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, SentinelOne. “We deeply value each team member for their unique talents and make it a top priority to recognize and celebrate their contributions because we understand that their success is our success.”







