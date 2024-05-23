Core42's Latest Arabic Large Language Model Now Available on Microsoft Azure Transforming Generative AI Accessibility for the Arabic-Speaking World

(MENAFN- Manara Global) ABU DHABI – 23 May, 2024 – Core42, a G42 company and full-spectrum AI enablement solutions provider, is excited to announce the availability of its latest Arabic Large Language Model (LLM), JAIS 30B Chat, on Microsoft Azure. Announced by Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, at the kick-off of Microsoft Build 2024, this collaboration aims to simplify access to cutting-edge AI, enabling deployment across diverse industries.



JAIS available through Microsoft Azure AI’s Model-as-a-Service offering, provides pre-trained model and infrastructure allowing customization to build with Core42's models to meet diverse needs and specifications. The integration bridges the gap in generative AI accessibility for the world's 422 million Arabic speakers, enabling use-cases such as connecting to end-users with localized solutions, opening new market opportunities, and facilitating multi-lingual driven innovation for developers.



JAIS 30B Chat sets new industry standards with its unparalleled generative AI capabilities, excelling in cross lingual conversations, retrieval augmented generation (RAG), summarization, content generation, and reasoning. Tailored for the Arabic language's intricacies, it fosters inclusivity and addresses critical technology gaps for Arabic speakers. JAIS 30B Chat is trained on a total of 1.63 trillion tokens, which includes a substantial contribution of 475 billion Arabic tokens, complemented by English tokens and code. With this code-augmented bilingual training dataset, JAIS 30B Chat enhances logical reasoning abilities in both languages, positioning it as the premier Arabic LLM for high-quality output and complex downstream tasks. JAIS 30B Chat enables more efficient processing over larger volumes of Arabic text compared to most other English LLMs.



Talal Al Kaissi, Chief Product & Global Partnerships Officer at Core42 said, “This next step in our collaboration with Microsoft signifies a pivotal moment in our commitment to equitable access to cutting-edge AI technologies. By taking advantage of Microsoft Azure to expand the reach of JAIS, we empower individuals and organizations worldwide to leverage AI for diverse applications, ultimately driving positive societal impact and advancing the frontier of artificial intelligence for all”.



“Our goal is to offer the most diverse and comprehensive model catalog, and JAIS 30B Chat is another addition to our Model-as-a-Service offering on Azure AI for developers to expand their reach and uphold our commitment to offer more model options. That's why we welcome Core42’s Arabic-centric state-of-the-art JAIS model to Azure," said Ali Dalloul, Vice President, Azure AI Customer Experience Engineering at Microsoft Corp.



JAIS 30B Chat delivers transformative solutions across industries, optimizing communication, service delivery, and workflow efficiency. It empowers education with language support and content translation, aids healthcare with patient management and translation services and fuels creativity and engagement in the media and entertainment industry through content generation and summarization.





