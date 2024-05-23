Qatar-Based Fashion Designer Wins Award In Russia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Arsalan Altaf |The Peninsula

Kazan, Russia: A Qatar-based fashion designer was recognised for her modest designs and promoting sustainability through her work, during the 15th KazanForum held in Kazan, Russia, from May 14 to 19.

Manjulakshmi Bharathan, who runs a modest luxury women fashion brand in Qatar, received the 'Halal Business Woman' award from Midhat Shagiakhmetov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of the Republic of Tatarstan on May 15. She was the only designer from Qatar invited to the forum.

Manjulakshmi, also known as Gills Manjulakshmi, spoke at a session on“Islamic Fashion: Motifs and Accessories” during the forum, highlighting sustainability in Islamic fashion and how she tries to promote the awareness through her fashion initiatives and Aadima, the brand she cofounded along with Hayfa Al Abdulla in 2016.



The Halal Business Woman award recognises and celebrates the achievements and contributions of women in the development of halal business and halal products industry. It is awarded to women who show outstanding abilities, entrepreneurial spirit, innovative approaches to business and the desire to high-quality halal products and services.“The mission of the award is to help women achieve success by promoting their business projects and personal brands, which are key to ensuring progress in strengthening trade, economic, scientific, technical, social and cultural ties between Russia and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as charitable projects that have led to a significant improvement in people's lives,” the forum said on its website.

Speaking at the forum, she highlighted how Islamic fashion is taking the world stage with incredible statement pieces and how her brand is using exclusively linen collections and promoting Islamic fashion with a new perspective of sustainability.

“I was awarded for my achievements in building a business based on Islamic principles and bringing changes to the lifestyle of the people through sustainability in fashion,” she told The Peninsula.

“Receiving this award is truly an honour. It's a testament to the dedication I've poured into promoting halal values and initiatives within the fashion business world, especially promoting sustainability and green initiatives in Qatar and globally. I dedicate this award to my parents, family and friends.” Manjulakshmi said she met designers from Tatarstan and wider Russia at the forum, exchanging ideas about the fashion culture of both the countries, and their similarities, gaps and demands; and explored future collaborations.“Tatarstan is an Islamic fashion following region. Women dress modestly, and modest fashion has a great established reputation in the region just like how we see the respect for modest fashion in the Middle East,” she said.