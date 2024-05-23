Doha Dialogue Launched To Enhance Coordination On Labor Mobility In Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, May 23 (Petra) -- Labor ministers from Jordan, Lebanon, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and 25 African nations have endorsed the Doha Declaration, which establishes mechanisms for sustained dialogue on African labor mobility. This initiative aims to enhance joint coordination and address current and future challenges faced by countries participating in the dialogue.At the conclusion of their meeting in Doha on Wednesday evening, the ministers agreed to inaugurate the "Doha Dialogue," a voluntary, non-binding consultative platform. This platform will be overseen by the Permanent General Secretariat of Qatar and the African Union, aiming to bolster regional and international cooperation on workforce employment among African nations, GCC countries, Jordan, and Lebanon.The dialogue will convene biennially at both technical and ministerial levels, with chairmanship rotating among Jordan, Lebanon, the African Union countries, and GCC nations.Jordanian Ambassador to Qatar, Zaid Mufleh Al-Lawzi represented the Kingdom at the meeting.The Doha Declaration emphasizes the need to improve expatriate workforce management, promote fair employment practices, and combat illegal practices to ensure decent work.It also aims to strengthen regional cooperation among participating countries to facilitate consultation and the exchange of ideas and experiences, fostering comprehensive growth that benefits both sending and receiving countries.The participating ministers highlighted that the Doha Dialogue provides a unique opportunity to address the challenges related to the mobility of the African workforce, improve governance, and enhance its contributions to comprehensive growth and sustainable development. Additionally, it seeks to strengthen regional and international cooperation in this domain.Participants recommended enhancing cooperation between the public and private sectors, including employers, to build partnerships that improve working conditions and ensure that the needs of migrant working women are considered, thus enhancing their contributions to sustainable development.They also called for increased knowledge on labor market trends and future skill requirements, particularly in response to technological advancements and climate change, and emphasized the importance of equipping the workforce with necessary future skills.The recommendations stated that the launch of the "Doha Dialogue" will provide member states with opportunities to exchange experiences and best practices regarding contractual employment. It will also facilitate the development of practical solutions and enhance data and research to address issues arising from the movement of the expatriate workforce between Africa, GCC countries, Jordan, and Lebanon.