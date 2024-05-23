President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Gives Interview To Euronews TV Channel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, wasinterviewed by the Euronews TV channel on the sidelines of theHigh-Level Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue held inBerlin, Germany, on April 26.

Azernews presents the interview:

Correspondent: President Aliyev, it is apleasure, as always, to be here talking with you. We are here inBerlin for the Petersberg Climate Dialogue. This really is thebeginning of the road to COP29. You know, your team must be veryexcited. What can we expect from this year's COP, and how much isgoing to be actionable, not just discussion?

President Ilham Aliyev: We want to create anenvironment that will be comfortable for all parties. We have greatexperience in building bridges in the Non-Aligned Movement. As youknow, we've been chairing the NAM for four years with 120 members, I think we've made huge progress. We're actively workingwith countries in the European Union. We have signed and adopted astrategic partnership declaration. So in other words, the GlobalSouth and the West, and how to engage together in addressing issuesof climate change, how to strengthen solidarity, shareresponsibility, and reduce a certain mistrust with respect to theissues of climate change, because you know different ideas anddifferent views.

Correspondent: The idea of fossil fuels issomething that dominated the headlines last year at COP28 in theUAE. I just wondered whether you think it is a positive developmentwithin COP history to have a fossil fuel-producing country leadingthe way, making the changes and the transitions?

President Ilham Aliyev: That's actually whatwe're trying to achieve. One of my messages today at the conferencewas;“Don't judge us by what we have. Judge us by how we treat whatwe have and by our agenda.” And also, one of the issues that isimportant to understand, is apart from what I said about ourinvolvement in Europe, in the Non-Aligned Movement, but also withsome members of OPEC+ countries. We are already working with manyoil-producing countries in order to create a kind of solidaritypackage prior to the COP. What can be additional? I think thatoil-producing countries, especially when the price of oil is high,should pay more, should give more in order to tackle the problem solidarity is an integral part of financing, and how we willsucceed.

Correspondent: What would you love to be thelasting legacy for COP 29?

President Ilham Aliyev: If we can makeadditional steps towards a green world and tangible steps with acontinuation, I think that will be the most important legacy. Atthe same time, as you know, one initiative that is new for COP wasalready put forward by us, the creation of a Troika of threecountries. So, using the experience of the UAE, and now Azerbaijanand later Brazil, to create this trilateral format of cooperationbecause of these three countries have involvement in differentregional, political, economic, etc. issues. So, a combination ofefforts and solidarity. We should stop blaming each other. Thosecountries that do not have oil should not point fingers at thosethat do. Small, developing countries should not demand bigcountries saying that“you are responsible for climate disaster”.So, this is diplomacy, policy, and finance. And, of course, as ahost country, I think we can create a platform for that.

Correspondent: Mr. President, it is always apleasure to talk to you. Thank you so much for your time today.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you verymuch.

