Law enforcement investigates suicide of Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett

(MENAFN) Recent reports from the Charleston Police Department have shed light on the tragic demise of John Barnett, a former Boeing employee known for his whistleblowing efforts regarding safety concerns within the aerospace giant's production processes. According to documents released by the police department, Barnett's death has been determined to be a result of suicide.



The distressing discovery occurred on March 9, when Barnett was found deceased in his car in a hotel parking lot in Charleston, South Carolina. This somber revelation followed Barnett's failure to attend scheduled depositions in a lawsuit against Boeing, signaling a harrowing conclusion to his ongoing legal battle with the aircraft manufacturer.



Initial assessments labeled Barnett's death as an "apparent" suicide, prompting further investigation at the behest of his family and legal representatives, who harbored suspicions of foul play. Despite these concerns, a thorough two-month probe conducted by law enforcement ultimately corroborated the initial findings, confirming Barnett's cause of death as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.



Evidentiary details further underscore the tragic circumstances surrounding Barnett's passing. Investigators disclosed that Barnett had purchased the handgun in question back in 2000, and his fingerprints were recovered from a notebook containing what authorities described as a "suicide note." In the note, Barnett expressed sentiments of profound despair, lamenting, "I can't do this any longer" and expressing a fervent hope for accountability from Boeing, stating, "I pray Boeing pays."



As news of the investigation's findings circulates, Barnett's legal team and family have yet to provide public statements regarding the conclusive results. However, in earlier remarks to CBS News, Barnett's family expressed their determination to pursue his case against Boeing, which is slated to proceed to trial in September.



Barnett's tenure at Boeing spanned an impressive 30-year career, during which he served as a quality manager for the final seven years before departing in 2017 due to job-related stress. His whistleblowing disclosures, including allegations of employees being coerced into installing substandard parts in aircraft to meet production demands, garnered widespread attention following his departure from the company.



The tragic conclusion to Barnett's life serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities and challenges faced by whistleblowers in advocating for safety and accountability within corporate environments.

