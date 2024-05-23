QFA Says 85% Tickets For Amir Cup Final Sold Out As Excitement Mounts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Football Association (QFA) last evening announced that 85 percent tickets for tomorrow's Amir Cup final to be played between Al Sadd and Qatar SC at the Education City Stadium have been sold out.

Tickets, which are available in three categories, QR50, QR30 and QR10 can be obtained from href="" qf . The highly-anticipated final will kick off at 7pm.

Also yesterday, QFA's Head of the Competitions Department Ali Hammoud Al Nuaimi headed a technical committee meeting to review preparations for the title clash. The teams' jerseys for the match were also revealed.

Qatar SC's Javi Martinez poses with young fans on sidelines of team's training session on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Al Sadd and Qatar SC, who held their first training sessions ahead of the final on Tuesday, will wrap up their preparations with their last sessions at the Education City Stadium this evening.

Al Sadd, who are aiming for a record-extending 19th crown, defeated Al Duhail in the semi-final while Qatar SC prevailed over Al Gharafa to reach their first final in 20 years.